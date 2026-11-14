📅 Inclusive playground ribbon-cutting at Forsythe Park

The City of Monroe is opening the new Miracles to Milestones inclusive playground at Forsythe Park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 10 AM at Forsythe Park, 2300 Sycamore Street, Monroe, LA 71201.

This playground is designed so children of all abilities can play, explore, and connect together. The project was inspired by the life of Benjamin Sirmon, son of Miracles to Milestones founder Hillary Sirmon, and supports their mission to make play accessible to every child.

Community members, children, and families are encouraged to attend and enjoy this new inclusive play space.