🚨 Boil water advisory lifted for parts of Lorraine Park area

The boil water advisory has been lifted for:

Lorraine Park St from 3200 to 3212 Lorraine Park St

from All customers along Pugh Ct

All customers along Helena Dr

About 62 customers were affected.

Water pressure has been restored and bacteriological tests of the water system came back clear.

If you live in these areas, you no longer need to boil or disinfect your tap water. You can use it normally for drinking, cooking, and bathing. No further precautionary steps are needed.