🚨 Boil water advisory on Saint George Rd

A boil water advisory is in effect for customers along Saint George Rd from 400 to 457 Saint George Rd.

Repairs to a damaged water main in this area caused pressure to drop below 20 PSI, so the water may not be safe to drink without boiling.

If you’re in this stretch of Saint George Rd:

Boil tap water for at least 1 full minute at a hard, rolling boil

at a hard, rolling boil Do this before drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or any other human use

Estimated customers affected: 10.

To confirm if your address is included, check the advisory map at www.tpcw.org/advisory-map.