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Local Authority
🚨 Boil water advisory for 400–457 Saint George Rd
13 days ago
🚨 Boil water advisory on Saint George Rd
A boil water advisory is in effect for customers along Saint George Rd from 400 to 457 Saint George Rd.
Repairs to a damaged water main in this area caused pressure to drop below 20 PSI, so the water may not be safe to drink without boiling.
If you’re in this stretch of Saint George Rd:
- Boil tap water for at least 1 full minute at a hard, rolling boil
- Do this before drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or any other human use
Estimated customers affected: 10.
To confirm if your address is included, check the advisory map at www.tpcw.org/advisory-map.
More Info: BOIL WATER ADVISORY ISSUED – Customers along Saint...
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