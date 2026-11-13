Planning and development work is busy across Louisiana right now, especially around transportation projects. If you’re an experienced real estate appraiser who likes field work and public projects, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: DOTD – Engineering & Operations (Section 23)

DOTD – Engineering & Operations (Section 23) Location: Statewide, LA (serving areas including Los Angeles, LA )

(serving areas including ) Salary: $5,023 – $9,856 monthly

Type: Classified, full-time

Deadline: 12/2/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Lead appraisal work for Louisiana DOTD right of way projects, supervising consultants and junior staff while setting scopes of work and approving valuation reports. You’ll use your Louisiana Certified General Appraiser license and at least 3 years of experience to handle complex property inspections, ensure compliance with state and federal rules, and help train newer team members. This role comes with state employee benefits (insurance, retirement options, paid holidays, and parental leave) and the chance to shape major transportation projects across the state.

Note: The two other listings you may see for this same title are duplicates of this DOTD role through different posting channels.

If this sounds like you, don’t wait—polish up your experience section and apply online before the deadline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.