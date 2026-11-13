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Louisiana
📅 In-person session for grandparents raising grandchildren
7 days ago
📅 Support session for grandparents raising grandchildren
An in-person event called “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren – Information Center of Louisiana” is scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM (Central Time) in the Large Meeting Room (North) at the library.
It’s listed as an Outside Group event and organized by Roz Jackson.
If you’re a grandparent raising grandchildren or support someone who is, you can drop in during this time to take part in the session and connect with the group in person.
More Info: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren- Information Ce...
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