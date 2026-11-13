📅 Support session for grandparents raising grandchildren

An in-person event called “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren – Information Center of Louisiana” is scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM (Central Time) in the Large Meeting Room (North) at the library.

It’s listed as an Outside Group event and organized by Roz Jackson.

If you’re a grandparent raising grandchildren or support someone who is, you can drop in during this time to take part in the session and connect with the group in person.