Healthcare hiring is strong across Louisiana right now, especially for licensed therapists willing to travel and support community-based care.

Below are unique Physical Therapist 2 roles tied to the same statewide opening, all serving the OIDD Resource Center regions that include Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, Terrebonne, and Lafourche.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Health – Office of Intellectual & Developmental Disability Supports (OIDD)

Listed via: Grambling State University / Nunez Community College / State of Louisiana

Grambling State University / Nunez Community College / State of Louisiana Location: Statewide, LA (serving OIDD Resource Center regions including Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, Terrebonne, Lafourche)

(serving OIDD Resource Center regions including Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, Terrebonne, Lafourche) Salary: $6,838 – $12,326 monthly

Type: Classified ; Probational, Promotional, or Job Appointment (up to 48 months) ; Flexible/Hybrid remote options

; ; remote options License: Current Louisiana Physical Therapist license or temporary permit plus 1 year of PT experience

Work as a consultative PT for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and complex medical needs. You’ll join interdisciplinary teams, help improve mobility and positioning for better community living, and coordinate with local providers across multiple parishes. Strong fit if you have experience in IDD, school-based therapy, or neuro-rehab and want state benefits, paid holidays, parental leave, and retirement options.

Alternate application links for the same role:

Apply by: 11/28/2026, 11:59 PM Central. No Civil Service test score required. Be sure your online application fully lists your PT license and detailed experience (they do not accept resumes in place of the application).

If you’re a licensed PT in Louisiana and want to make a real impact in community-based disability supports, this is a strong, stable option with solid state benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.