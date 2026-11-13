Construction and marine repair work is steady around Saint Gabriel/Sunshine, LA right now, especially for folks who like hands-on barge and metal work.

All three of these roles are with VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC in Sunshine, LA (just by Saint Gabriel) and are full-time with strong benefits.

Employer: VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC

VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC Location: Sunshine, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on quick barge repairs, installing and fixing valves and mechanical parts. This is a good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, comfortable with heights and confined spaces, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match up to 5%, paid holidays).

Employer: VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC

VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC Location: Sunshine, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Do barge repair welding in all positions, including critical welds that must meet USCG regulations. Great if you’re an experienced welder who likes challenging work, can travel to marine sites, and wants strong health benefits plus immediate vesting on 401(k) match.

Employer: VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC

VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC Location: Sunshine, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle barge fitting, heating, and cutting, fitting and fabricating metal parts to spec. Ideal if you’re confident with a torch, like precision metal work, and want steady hours with paid time off, 11 company holidays, and extra mental health and financial planning support.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.