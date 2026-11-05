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American Football
Drone ban over LSU home games at Tiger Stadium
7 days ago
During all LSU home football games at Tiger Stadium, drone flights are banned within a 3‑nautical‑mile radius and up to 3,000 feet above ground. This federal airspace restriction starts 1 hour before kickoff and ends 1 hour after the game, and Louisiana State Police, LSU Police, and partner agencies will enforce it; violators may face fines, arrest, and seizure of their drone.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Louisiana State Police
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