Drone ban over LSU home games at Tiger Stadium

During all LSU home football games at Tiger Stadium, drone flights are banned within a 3‑nautical‑mile radius and up to 3,000 feet above ground. This federal airspace restriction starts 1 hour before kickoff and ends 1 hour after the game, and Louisiana State Police, LSU Police, and partner agencies will enforce it; violators may face fines, arrest, and seizure of their drone.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Louisiana State Police