📢 Nov. 13 ACH deadline for AP invoices & reimbursements

📢 AP invoice & reimbursement ACH deadline on Nov. 13

LaSalle Parish Schools has set an ACH processing deadline for AP invoices and employee reimbursements on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

This matters mainly for district staff who submit or process accounts payable invoices or employee reimbursement requests.

If you’re responsible for these items, be sure to turn in all required paperwork and approvals before **12:00 PM on November 13, 2026, so payments can be included in this ACH run.