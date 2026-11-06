undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Traffic
🚧 Nov 4–13: Fontainebleau Dr westbound daytime closure
8 days ago
🚧 Fontainebleau Dr westbound closed for sewer repairs
Starting Wednesday, November 4, 2026, a Sewerage & Water Board contractor, CMG Pipelines, has temporarily closed Fontainebleau Dr (westbound) from Nashville Ave to Vincennes Pl to repair the sewer main.
- When: Nov 4–13, 2026, work hours 9:00 AM–5:00 PM CT (weather permitting)
- Where: Fontainebleau Dr (westbound) between Nashville Ave and Vincennes Pl, plus part of Nashville Ave
- Traffic impact:
- Fontainebleau Dr (westbound) is closed to through traffic in this stretch.
- The left northbound lane of Nashville Ave is closed to stop left turns onto westbound Fontainebleau.
- Signs, barrels, and fencing are in place to guide drivers and pedestrians.
Plan another route if you usually drive this way during the day.
Questions? Contact Sewerage & Water Board Community Outreach at 504-585-2232 or outreach@swbno.org.
More Info: Temporary Closure of Fontainebleau Dr from Nashvil...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.