🚧 Nov 4–13: Fontainebleau Dr westbound daytime closure

🚧 Fontainebleau Dr westbound closed for sewer repairs

Starting Wednesday, November 4, 2026, a Sewerage & Water Board contractor, CMG Pipelines, has temporarily closed Fontainebleau Dr (westbound) from Nashville Ave to Vincennes Pl to repair the sewer main.

When: Nov 4–13, 2026 , work hours 9:00 AM–5:00 PM CT (weather permitting)

, work hours (weather permitting) Where: Fontainebleau Dr (westbound) between Nashville Ave and Vincennes Pl , plus part of Nashville Ave

between and , plus part of Traffic impact: Fontainebleau Dr (westbound) is closed to through traffic in this stretch. The left northbound lane of Nashville Ave is closed to stop left turns onto westbound Fontainebleau. Signs, barrels, and fencing are in place to guide drivers and pedestrians.



Plan another route if you usually drive this way during the day.

Questions? Contact Sewerage & Water Board Community Outreach at 504-585-2232 or outreach@swbno.org.