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🚧 Nov 4–13: Fontainebleau Dr westbound daytime closure

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZRuH_1GoXwtd200

🚧 Fontainebleau Dr westbound closed for sewer repairs

Starting Wednesday, November 4, 2026, a Sewerage & Water Board contractor, CMG Pipelines, has temporarily closed Fontainebleau Dr (westbound) from Nashville Ave to Vincennes Pl to repair the sewer main.

  • When: Nov 4–13, 2026, work hours 9:00 AM–5:00 PM CT (weather permitting)
  • Where: Fontainebleau Dr (westbound) between Nashville Ave and Vincennes Pl, plus part of Nashville Ave
  • Traffic impact:
    • Fontainebleau Dr (westbound) is closed to through traffic in this stretch.
    • The left northbound lane of Nashville Ave is closed to stop left turns onto westbound Fontainebleau.
    • Signs, barrels, and fencing are in place to guide drivers and pedestrians.

Plan another route if you usually drive this way during the day.

Questions? Contact Sewerage & Water Board Community Outreach at 504-585-2232 or outreach@swbno.org.

More Info: Temporary Closure of Fontainebleau Dr from Nashvil...

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