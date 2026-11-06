📅 Amite Line Dancers at Amite Branch Library

📅 Amite Line Dancers at the Library

Join the Amite Line Dancers for an in-person session at the library.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026 (with additional dates listed on the library’s calendar)

(with additional dates listed on the library’s calendar) Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Amite Branch Library – Large Meeting Room

If you enjoy line dancing or want to get a little movement in your day, you can drop by during this hour-long session at the Amite Branch Library.