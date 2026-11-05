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📢 RAPC RFP for FEMA hazard mitigation grant consultant
📢 RAPC seeks grant consultant for FEMA mitigation funding
The Rapides Area Planning Commission (RAPC) is asking for proposals from experienced grant-support consulting firms to help pursue and manage FEMA hazard mitigation funding, including Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA), Swift Current (where applicable), BRIC, and related programs.
The work includes grant development, management, and implementation support, such as identifying eligible projects (like elevations, acquisitions, and code/floodplain management capacity) and related staffing costs.
Key details:
- Proposal deadline: 12:00 noon Central, Friday, December 4, 2026
- Submit to:
Rapides Area Planning Commission
Attn: Heidi Murrell, Accounting/Human Resources Manager
803 Johnston Street, Alexandria, LA 71301
(One USB flash drive with a single PDF + one paper copy)
- Questions due: Monday, November 23, 2026, 5:00 p.m. Central
- Responses posted: Wednesday, November 25, 2026, by 5:00 p.m. Central
- Email questions to: [email protected] with subject: “RAPC Request for Proposal”
- Full RFP, scope, pricing schedule, and any addenda: https://rapc.info/rapc-rfp-federal-emergency-management-agency-fema-and-related-hazard-mitigation-funding/
Firms with strong FEMA HMA, BCA, and mitigation grant experience, including small, minority-owned, and women’s business enterprises (MWBEs), are encouraged to apply.
More Info: RAPC RFP: Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEM...
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