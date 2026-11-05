📢 RAPC RFP for FEMA hazard mitigation grant consultant

📢 RAPC seeks grant consultant for FEMA mitigation funding

The Rapides Area Planning Commission (RAPC) is asking for proposals from experienced grant-support consulting firms to help pursue and manage FEMA hazard mitigation funding, including Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA), Swift Current (where applicable), BRIC, and related programs.

The work includes grant development, management, and implementation support, such as identifying eligible projects (like elevations, acquisitions, and code/floodplain management capacity) and related staffing costs.

Key details:

Proposal deadline: 12:00 noon Central, Friday, December 4, 2026

Submit to:

Rapides Area Planning Commission

Attn: Heidi Murrell, Accounting/Human Resources Manager

803 Johnston Street, Alexandria, LA 71301

(One USB flash drive with a single PDF + one paper copy )

Attn: (One with a single PDF + ) Questions due: Monday, November 23, 2026, 5:00 p.m. Central

Responses posted: Wednesday, November 25, 2026, by 5:00 p.m. Central

Email questions to: [email protected] with subject: “RAPC Request for Proposal”

with subject: Full RFP, scope, pricing schedule, and any addenda: https://rapc.info/rapc-rfp-federal-emergency-management-agency-fema-and-related-hazard-mitigation-funding/

Firms with strong FEMA HMA, BCA, and mitigation grant experience, including small, minority-owned, and women’s business enterprises (MWBEs), are encouraged to apply.