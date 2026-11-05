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📅 Christmas Lights Display 2026 set for Dec. 5 in Baker
8 days ago
📅 Christmas Lights Display 2026 in Baker
The City of Baker has an event listed for December 5, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM called Christmas Lights Display 2026.
The listing does not include a specific location or details about activities, who it’s for, or how to participate.
If you’re interested in going or learning more, reach out to the city:
- Organizer: City of Baker
- Phone: 225-778-0300
- Email: info@cityofbakerla.com
- Website: https://cityofbakerla.com
They can share the exact place, any sign-up info, and what to expect at the event.
More Info: Holiday Toy Giveaway – City of Baker
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