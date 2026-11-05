📅 Christmas Lights Display 2026 set for Dec. 5 in Baker

📅 Christmas Lights Display 2026 in Baker

The City of Baker has an event listed for December 5, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM called Christmas Lights Display 2026.

The listing does not include a specific location or details about activities, who it’s for, or how to participate.

If you’re interested in going or learning more, reach out to the city:

Organizer: City of Baker

City of Baker Phone: 225-778-0300

Email: info@cityofbakerla.com

Website: https://cityofbakerla.com

They can share the exact place, any sign-up info, and what to expect at the event.