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📅 Christmas Lights Display 2026 set for Dec. 5 in Baker

8 days ago
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📅 Christmas Lights Display 2026 in Baker

The City of Baker has an event listed for December 5, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM called Christmas Lights Display 2026.

The listing does not include a specific location or details about activities, who it’s for, or how to participate.

If you’re interested in going or learning more, reach out to the city:

  • Organizer: City of Baker
  • Phone: 225-778-0300
  • Email: info@cityofbakerla.com
  • Website: https://cityofbakerla.com

They can share the exact place, any sign-up info, and what to expect at the event.

More Info: Holiday Toy Giveaway – City of Baker

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