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⚠️ Judicial Center closed Nov 26–27 for Thanksgiving
7 days ago
⚠️ Thanksgiving closure at the Judicial Center
The 14th Judicial District Court Judicial Center will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on:
- Thursday, November 26, 2026
- Friday, November 27, 2026
The building will reopen on Monday, November 30, 2026.
If you need to handle court business, file paperwork, or visit the Judicial Center, try to go before the holiday or wait until Monday, November 30 when normal operations resume.
More Info: Thanksgiving Day Holiday Closure — 14th Judicial D...
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