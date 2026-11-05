🚧 Nov 5–6 lane closures on LA 3127 near I-310

🚧 Lane closures on LA 3127 November 5–6

Eastbound and westbound LA 3127 between the St. John/St. Charles Parish line and I-310 will have single-lane closures on:

Thursday, November 5, 2026

Friday, November 6, 2026

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Crews will be doing asphalt patching as part of Project H.016109. All work is weather permitting.

If you use this stretch of LA 3127, plan for delays, consider another route, or give yourself extra time. Drive carefully, slow down in the work zone, and watch for workers and equipment.

For live updates on road conditions: