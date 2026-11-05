🔧 Saint Amant Jobs: Multiple Building & Grounds Roles Hiring

Saint Amant has a few solid hands-on jobs open right now, from pest control to pet care. Good mix of steady pay, benefits, and flexible hours.

Employer: IFC – Industrial Fumigant Company (a division of Rollins, Inc. )

IFC – Industrial Fumigant Company (a division of ) Location: Saint Amant, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$26.00/hour + commission potential, possible company vehicle + gas card

Route-based role serving commercial food-industry clients: inspect sites, solve pest issues, and keep detailed records. No experience needed, full training provided, plus medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, holidays, tuition help, and scholarships. Must have a valid driver’s license and be able to work in all weather and tight spaces.

Employer: Ascension Groomery

Location: Saint Amant, LA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $400–$650 per week

Work in a small, local grooming salon bathing dogs: wash, brush, trim nails, clean ears, and blow dry. Salon provides all equipment, offers a flexible schedule, and has plenty of existing clients; 6+ months experience preferred but they’ll teach and help you grow. Must be able to work most Saturdays, handle dogs of all sizes, and work on your feet.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—local spots like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.