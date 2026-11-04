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Education

📢 Beginner “First Steps” Spanish class for adults

2 days ago
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📅 Beginner Spanish class for adults at the library

Adults who are brand new to Spanish can join this “First Steps” Spanish Class at the St. John the Baptist Parish Library.

This friendly class is for true beginners with no prior experience. You’ll work on:

  • Basic greetings
  • Essential vocabulary
  • Simple everyday phrases

Please bring:

  • A three-prong folder
  • Looseleaf paper
  • A writing utensil

Perfect if you’ve always wanted to start learning Spanish in a low-pressure setting.

More Info: "First Steps" Spanish Class | St. John the Baptist...

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