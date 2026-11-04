📅 UPES Thanksgiving Luncheon: RSVP and ticket rules

📅 UPES Thanksgiving Luncheon: RSVP and Ticket Details

UPES Little Farmers is hosting a Thanksgiving Luncheon on November 19. The meal is described as “Stuffed with Gratitude.”

To attend, families must:

RSVP and pay by 1:00 pm on November 5 .

. Turn in one RSVP form per family .

. Note there is a 4-guest limit per student.

Tickets

Cost $12 each (exact change only).

(exact change only). Checks payable to UPES Cafeteria .

. Pick up tickets at school during normal hours November 12–17 .

. Tickets will not be sent home with students.

Dining times will be assigned and printed on your tickets. Tickets must be signed when picked up and physically in hand on November 19 for every guest to enter the school and receive a meal. No exceptions and no refunds. An adult name must be listed as the person who will pick up the tickets.

(Información completa también disponible en español en el aviso original.)