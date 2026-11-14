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🐶 Gentle Seniors & Lively Pups Waiting in Louisburg Dog Shelters
Louisburg has several wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.
Gizmo
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control
- Phone: (919) 496-3032
Gizmo is a senior mixed-breed boy with a soft white and brown coat. He’s looking for a calm, loving home where he can enjoy his golden years in comfort and safety. If you have room in your heart for an older dog, Gizmo could be a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Gizmo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Simon
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control
- Phone: (919) 496-3032
Simon is another senior mixed-breed gentleman with similar coloring to Gizmo. He’s ready for a quiet home and a soft bed, and someone who appreciates the steady love that senior dogs give.
👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Preston
- Breed: Hound (unknown type) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control
- Phone: (919) 496-3032
Preston is a young hound mix with a handsome brown and black coat. As a younger dog, he’ll likely enjoy activity, training, and time with his people. If you’re looking for a dog to grow up with your family, Preston may be a great fit.
👉 Meet Preston and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grumpy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control
- Phone: (919) 496-3032
Grumpy is an adult mixed-breed dog with striking black and tan markings. Despite his name, he’s simply a dog in need of a stable, caring home and someone willing to give him a chance.
👉 Meet Grumpy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Radio
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control
- Phone: (919) 496-3032
Radio is a young German Shepherd mix with a rich, multi-toned coat. Shepherd mixes often enjoy having a job to do and time to exercise, so he may be a good match for an active home ready to work with a smart dog.
👉 Meet Radio and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Louisburg, NC, please consider visiting Franklin County Animal Control or calling (919) 496-3032 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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