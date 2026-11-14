Louisburg has several wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control

Phone: (919) 496-3032

Gizmo is a senior mixed-breed boy with a soft white and brown coat. He’s looking for a calm, loving home where he can enjoy his golden years in comfort and safety. If you have room in your heart for an older dog, Gizmo could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Gizmo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control

Phone: (919) 496-3032

Simon is another senior mixed-breed gentleman with similar coloring to Gizmo. He’s ready for a quiet home and a soft bed, and someone who appreciates the steady love that senior dogs give.

👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type) mix

Hound (unknown type) mix Age: Young

Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control

Phone: (919) 496-3032

Preston is a young hound mix with a handsome brown and black coat. As a younger dog, he’ll likely enjoy activity, training, and time with his people. If you’re looking for a dog to grow up with your family, Preston may be a great fit.

👉 Meet Preston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control

Phone: (919) 496-3032

Grumpy is an adult mixed-breed dog with striking black and tan markings. Despite his name, he’s simply a dog in need of a stable, caring home and someone willing to give him a chance.

👉 Meet Grumpy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control

Phone: (919) 496-3032

Radio is a young German Shepherd mix with a rich, multi-toned coat. Shepherd mixes often enjoy having a job to do and time to exercise, so he may be a good match for an active home ready to work with a smart dog.

👉 Meet Radio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Louisburg, NC, please consider visiting Franklin County Animal Control or calling (919) 496-3032 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.