Louisburg has some very special kittens waiting for a safe, cozy home. All of these babies are at Franklin County Animal Control and ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control

Phone: (919) 496-3032

Noel is a tiny black kitten who would love a warm lap and a safe place to grow up. Her adoption fee helps cover her basic care at the shelter.

👉 Meet Noel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control

Phone: (919) 496-3032

Angel is a sweet brown/chocolate kitten looking for a family to call her own. She’s the perfect age to grow up bonding closely with her people.

👉 Meet Angel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control

Phone: (919) 496-3032

Holly is another adorable black kitten hoping for a forever home. She’s young, curious, and ready to settle into a loving family.

👉 Meet Holly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown or chocolate

Mostly brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control

Phone: (919) 496-3032

Rico Suave is a handsome brown/chocolate boy with a big name and a lot of kitten charm. He’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and move into a real home.

👉 Meet Rico Suave and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Louisburg, NC, please consider visiting Franklin County Animal Control or calling (919) 496-3032 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.