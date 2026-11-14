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🐱 Sweet Kittens in Louisburg Looking for Loving Homes
Louisburg has some very special kittens waiting for a safe, cozy home. All of these babies are at Franklin County Animal Control and ready to meet you.
Noel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control
- Phone: (919) 496-3032
Noel is a tiny black kitten who would love a warm lap and a safe place to grow up. Her adoption fee helps cover her basic care at the shelter.
👉 Meet Noel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Angel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control
- Phone: (919) 496-3032
Angel is a sweet brown/chocolate kitten looking for a family to call her own. She’s the perfect age to grow up bonding closely with her people.
👉 Meet Angel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Holly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control
- Phone: (919) 496-3032
Holly is another adorable black kitten hoping for a forever home. She’s young, curious, and ready to settle into a loving family.
👉 Meet Holly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rico Suave
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Franklin County Animal Control
- Phone: (919) 496-3032
Rico Suave is a handsome brown/chocolate boy with a big name and a lot of kitten charm. He’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and move into a real home.
👉 Meet Rico Suave and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Louisburg, NC, please consider visiting Franklin County Animal Control or calling (919) 496-3032 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.