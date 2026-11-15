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🎁 Free Household Finds in Louisburg — Mattresses & Appliances
Louisburg neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week. If you need a bed or appliances, these local freebies could help you out.
NFM Queen Size Mattress
Item: NFM queen size mattress
Condition: Guest room mattress, purchased in 2023, minimal use
Location: Middle Creek 2, Louisburg, KS
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option if you need a newer mattress for a bedroom or guest room. You’ll need to bring help and a vehicle that can fit a queen mattress.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Crosley Dryer
Item: Crosley dryer
Condition: In good condition
Location: Middle Creek 2, Louisburg, KS
Category: Appliances
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup notes: Must be able to load and transport
A solid free dryer for your laundry room. Make sure you have enough muscle and a vehicle (like a truck or SUV) to move it safely.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Estate by Whirlpool Upright Washer
Item: Estate by Whirlpool upright washer
Condition: In good condition
Location: Middle Creek 2, Louisburg, KS
Category: Appliances
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup notes: Must be able to load from basement and transport
Free upright washer from a trusted brand. Since it’s in a basement, plan for extra help and maybe a dolly to get it up the stairs.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Louisburg tend to go quickly, so if something fits your needs, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.