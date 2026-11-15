Louisburg neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week. If you need a bed or appliances, these local freebies could help you out.

Item: NFM queen size mattress

Condition: Guest room mattress, purchased in 2023, minimal use

Location: Middle Creek 2, Louisburg, KS

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you need a newer mattress for a bedroom or guest room. You’ll need to bring help and a vehicle that can fit a queen mattress.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Crosley dryer

Condition: In good condition

Location: Middle Creek 2, Louisburg, KS

Category: Appliances

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup notes: Must be able to load and transport

A solid free dryer for your laundry room. Make sure you have enough muscle and a vehicle (like a truck or SUV) to move it safely.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Estate by Whirlpool upright washer

Condition: In good condition

Location: Middle Creek 2, Louisburg, KS

Category: Appliances

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup notes: Must be able to load from basement and transport

Free upright washer from a trusted brand. Since it’s in a basement, plan for extra help and maybe a dolly to get it up the stairs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Louisburg tend to go quickly, so if something fits your needs, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.