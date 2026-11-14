Louisburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to long‑term care and behavioral health. Here are several solid roles if you want steady hours and meaningful patient contact.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Louisburg, KS (homecare in local area)

(homecare in local area) Type: Part-time (plus full-time & PRN options mentioned)

(plus full-time & PRN options mentioned) Pay: $34–$38/hr, weekly pay

1:1 care in patients’ homes (adult and pediatric), with flexible scheduling, day/evening/overnight shifts, and strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and ongoing training. Good fit if you want a calmer pace and time to really know your patients.

Employer: Midwest Health, Inc.

Location: Louisburg, KS

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

(part-time also available) Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Work under an RN or LPN to help residents with daily living, routine care, and documentation in an employee‑friendly environment. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, scholarships, and steady afternoon/evening hours.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Louisburg, KS (community, home, and school settings)

(community, home, and school settings) Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

(part-time also available) Pay: Competitive pay with quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary); exact base varies by region

BCBA‑owned ABA group focused on families impacted by autism, with flexible caseloads, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, CEUs, and mentorship. You’ll design and oversee behavior plans, supervise RBTs, and work closely with families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple schedules and openings in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.