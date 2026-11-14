Louisa has some very sweet puppy faces waiting for homes. These young retriever–hound mixes are looking for families to help them grow up safe, loved, and well-trained.

Breed: Retriever / Hound mix

Retriever / Hound mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Louisa Humane Society

Location: Louisa, VA

Charlie is a young retriever–hound mix pup with a handsome brown-and-white coat. He’s at the perfect age to start training, bonding, and learning all about family life.

To meet Charlie, you’ll need to fill out an online adoption application so the shelter can review your vet or personal references and set up a visit.

👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For questions, contact Louisa Humane Society at (540) 967-7793.

Breed: Retriever / Hound mix

Retriever / Hound mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Louisa Humane Society

Location: Louisa, VA

Calvin is a black-and-white retriever–hound mix puppy. He’s ready for a family who can give him time, training, and lots of love as he grows.

To meet Calvin, please start by submitting the online adoption application so a volunteer can review your info and schedule a meet-and-greet.

👉 Meet Calvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For questions, contact Louisa Humane Society at (540) 967-7793.

Breed: Retriever / Hound mix

Retriever / Hound mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Louisa Humane Society

Location: Louisa, VA

Scott is another adorable black-and-white retriever–hound mix pup. He’s looking for a home that can guide him through puppyhood with patience and care.

To meet Scott, fill out the online adoption application first so the shelter can check your references and arrange a visit.

👉 Meet Scott and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For questions, contact Louisa Humane Society at (540) 967-7793.

If you’re in or near Louisa, VA and thinking about adding a puppy to your family, please consider one of these retriever–hound mixes. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.