🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Louisa, KY

Louisa has a nice mix of bank, auto parts, and office-based customer service roles right now. Good options if you like helping people and want steady local work.

Employer: City National Bank

City National Bank Location: Louisa, KY (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the front line at a leading regional bank, helping customers with deposits, withdrawals, and questions about their accounts. This role is a fit if you’re friendly, detail-focused, and like the idea of banking career growth with training and benefits.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Louisa, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on retail job for someone who knows (or wants to learn) car parts and systems. You’ll help DIY customers find the right parts, do simple installs like batteries and wipers, and help open/close the store while hitting sales and service goals.

Employer: Pathways Inc. – Kentucky

Location: Louisa, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29,250 – $32,906 per year

Office-based customer service role supporting a healthcare organization. You’ll work with electronic health records, post schedules, check notes for billing accuracy, and handle general office tasks; good for someone organized with basic computer and office skills.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.