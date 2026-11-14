Drivers in Fauquier County who use Route 29 (James Madison Hwy) and Route 663 (Covingtons Corner Rd.) can share their views on proposed road improvements by completing a VDOT survey open through November 24, 2026. The survey asks for feedback on recommended improvement options for these roads. More information and the survey are available here: https://t.co/iyN6OwceSR

This content is adapted from materials provided by VDOT