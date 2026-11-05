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King George
Route 301 reopens after crash in King George
7 days ago
All lanes of Route 301 at Goose Lane in King George have reopened after an earlier vehicle crash that brought down utility lines. Drivers should stay alert for crews still working along the roadside in this area.
This content is adapted from materials provided by VDOT
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