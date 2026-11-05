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King George

Route 301 reopens after crash in King George

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWriM_1Gp9Kkt100

All lanes of Route 301 at Goose Lane in King George have reopened after an earlier vehicle crash that brought down utility lines. Drivers should stay alert for crews still working along the roadside in this area.

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