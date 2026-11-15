St. Vincent, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Brad Wilk of Rage Against the Machine and John 5 of Motley Crue honored heavy metal legends Iron Maiden with a performance at the band’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Together they performed “The Trooper” from the 1983 album Piece of Mind. St. Vincent sang lead vocals, with a bit of help from Jack Black.

None of the members of Iron Maiden attended the ceremony.

Why Didn’t Iron Maiden Attend Their Induction?

Iron Maiden is currently on tour in Australia, with concerts scheduled both the day before and day after their induction date. A few weeks after the 2026 nominees were announced earlier this year, a statement was published on behalf of the band by their manager, Rod Smallwood.

“We’d like to thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for including us (and former members who were all part of our story) in the 2026 roll call of inductees,” the statement read. “Iron Maiden have always been about our relationship with our fans above anything else, including awards and industry accolades. However, having said that, it’s always nice to be recognised and honoured for any achievements within the music industry too!”

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