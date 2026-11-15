The stars are out in Los Angeles as a brand new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class gets inducted for 2026.

Keep returning here throughout the night as we’ll be uploading more photos of the inductees, performers, guest speakers and other celebrities on hand for the festivities.

Among the first to walk the red carpet were members of the Wu-Tang Clan, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, Stephen Wilson Jr., who will be performing a tribute to Oasis, another guest performer John 5 and Billy Morrison, as well as fellow inductee MC Lyte.

Who Are the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees?

The 2026 induction class features Phil Collins, who is already a member of the Rock Hall as a member of Genesis but is now being recognized for his solo works. Metal legends Iron Maiden are going in this year, though the band (at least the still active members) will not be in attendance as they are on tour in Australia.

Oasis are going in this year, but Noel Gallagher has already revealed his conflict with a scheduled show while Liam Gallagher passed on the opportunity to take part. ‘80s punk and MTV star Billy Idol will be going in this year. As will the members of Joy Division and New Order under a combined nomination.

READ MORE: Loudwire Readers Reveal What Songs They Want to Represent Iron Maiden + Billy Idol at 2026 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

The performer category also has silky smooth ‘80s R&B vocalists Luther Vandross and Sade as well as ‘90s rap icons Wu-Tang Clan also going in for 2027.

Other inductees include Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte and Gram Parsons under the Early Influence category; Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller and Rick Rubin for Musical Excellence and late ‘60s TV star Ed Sullivan receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award for contributions by a non-musical performer.

How Do I Watch the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

The 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is not airing live in 2026, but it is being taped for a future ABC special that will air at 8PM ET on Tuesday, Dec. 8. A day later, on Dec. 9, the show will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

But while the ceremony won’t air live tonight (Nov. 14), you can keep up with the stars as they arrive via the Red Carpet Live Stream with hosts Allison Hagendorf and Maria Ferrer via the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s YouTube Channel starting at 7:10PM ET.

2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Red Carpet Livestream

https://www.youtube.com/live/R9CkrY30XDo?si=iffhO13AiWJVKibO

Check out our 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Photo Gallery below.

Below see 45 Rock + Metal Acts Who Deserve to Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.