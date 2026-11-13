Iron Maiden and Billy Idol will be among those inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend and Loudwire’s readers have voiced their picks for what songs they’d like to see represent each band during their Rock Hall inductions.

As has been commonplace over the years, a majority of the time there is some sort of performance honoring the inductee. Typically three songs from the band’s career are presented, whether they be played in full or as a medley. So, upon the confirmation that each act was going to be inducted in 2026, we launched a reader’s poll to determine what songs fans wanted to hear played at the ceremony.

What Songs Do Fans Want to Represent Iron Maiden at Their Rock Hall Induction?

We offered fans a total of 10 potential songs to represent Iron Maiden at their Rock Hall induction. It was a pretty tight race overall, but the leading vote-getter was “Hallowed Be Thy Name.” The album closer from 1982’s The Number of the Beast album received 10.88 percent of the final vote, so fans were quite divided.

Iron Maiden, “Hallowed Be Thy Name”

Finishing second was “The Trooper,” the second single from the band’s 1983 Piece of Mind album. The song secured 10.71 percent of the votes, narrowly missed out on the top spot.

Iron Maiden, “The Trooper”

The third choice ended up in a tie with “Wasted Years” and “Number of the Beast” claiming 10.38 percent of the final share. “Wasted Years” first turned up on the band’s sixth studio album, Somewhere in Time, while “The Number of the Beast” was the title track from their third studio album.

Iron Maiden, “Wasted Years”

Iron Maiden, “Number of the Beast”

What Songs Do Fans Want to Represent Billy Idol at His Rock Hall Induction?

It was a little less of a race when it came to picking which songs should represent Billy Idol at his Rock Hall induction. The top choice with just over 12 percent of the final vote was the title track from Billy Idol’s Rebel Yell album.

Billy Idol, “Rebel Yell”

Finishing second in the voting among Loudwire’s readers was “White Wedding,” the second single from Idol’s self-titled 1982 album. it received just above 11 percent of the votes.

Billy Idol, “White Wedding”

And finally, it was a close race for the third and final spot. But ultimately, “Eyes Without a Face,” the second single from Billy Idol’s Rebel Yell album won out.

Billy Idol, “Eyes Without a Face”

The 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Iron Maiden’s current members will not be in attendance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities with shows currently booked for Australia this weekend. However, Billy Idol and his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens are expected to be take part in the ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 14) at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

READ MORE:Bruce Dickinson and Steve Harris Address Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Absence

The two acts will join an induction class that includes Oasis, Phil Collins, New Order/Joy Division, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan. Other honorees for the night include Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, Gram Parsons, MC Lyte, Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller, Rick Rubin and Ed Sullivan.

The ceremony will be taped and later edited for airing on ABC on Dec. 8 with streaming available on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.

Below, see 45 other rock and metal acts who should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.