These are the best grunge and post-grunge album of each year from 1987 to 2005.

Grunge and post-grunge are technically two separate subgenres of rock even if there are strong commonalities between them. The differences, however, are noticeable with post-grunge adopting a more slick and polished presentation with songs that comfortably slid onto radio airwaves rather than forcing an entire revolution with angsty riffs, fiery attitudes and thicker, fuzzier sounds.

The beginnings of grunge go all the way back to the mid-1980s when bands such as Soundgarden, the Melvins, the U-Men and Green River were creating a buzz in the Pacific Northwest. Skin Yard were the first band to release a full-length studio album with their self-titled record in 1987, which is why we consider that the first year we can pick a “best grunge album” from.

The overlap between grunge and post-grunge began around 1993 when bands outside of the Pacific Northwest scene began putting out albums and garnering attention. Candlebox, howver, are actually from Seattle, but arrived after the initial wave of grunge had already taken over.

READ MORE: The Best Album by 25 Grunge + Post-Grunge Bands

Neither subgenre had an official “end.” The Melvins, Pearl Jam, Mudhoney, Stone Temple Pilots and Alice in Chains are still active today, even if their lineups look a bit different than they did in the ’90s. A lot of the bands that are (or were) considered post-grunge are still active too, such as Shinedown, Seether, Nickelback and Creed.

For this list, we present our picks for the best grunge album of each year from 1987 to 1996 and the best post-grunge album of each year from 1993 to 2005.

Because there are a few years of overlap between them, our grunge picks will appear first and then will pick back up with 1993 for the start of post-grunge.

Check out our list of the best rock songs of the ’90s in the gallery below.