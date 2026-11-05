Ozzfest Returns, 3 Dates Announced for 2027

The 2027 edition of Ozzfest has been announced with plans for shows taking place in the U.K., the U.S. and Mexico.

Where Is Ozzfest Taking Place in 2027?

After the Osbourne family teased Ozzfest‘s return throughout the year, it’s now been confirmed that the festival will indeed come back for the first time since 2018. The first 2027 event will be held on July 10 at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes, England.

The festival will then travel from the U.K. to the U.S. where a Sept. 11 performance will be staged at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre in San Bernardino, California, which has hosted previous Ozzfest events.

READ MORE:Sharon Osbourne Says ’50 Percent’ of 2027 Ozzfest Lineup Is Confirmed

And then finally the third Ozzfest will take place on Sept. 18, 2027 at the Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, Mexico.

“Ozzy was the first to launch his own traveling metal festival,” says Sharon Osbourne, Ozzfest’s co-founder. “And Ozzfest will always remain an important part of Ozzy’s legacy.”

Early “Bat Tickets” for all three shows will go on sale Friday, Nov. 6 at 10AM local time.

Ozzfest

The full lineups for each of the shows will be announced in the coming months.

July 10 — Milton Keynes, U.K. @ The National Bowl

Sept. 11 — San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Sept. 18 — Mexico City, Mex. @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Ozzfest’s History

Having been shunned by Lollapalooza in the ’90s as Ozzy sought a comeback from retirement, Ozzfest launched as a heavy music alternative. After a two-day festival in 1996, the following year saw Ozzfest evolve into a traveling festival. Then, in 1998, the festival made its way to the U.K. for the first time.

Ozzfest essentially served as a proving ground for some of the emerging metal and nu-metal acts of the late ’90s and early 2000s and served as a launchpad for some of the biggest bands in heavy music today.

Ozzy’s involvement was a part of the festival, either as a solo artist or with Black Sabbath, though Ozzy scaled back to playing only on select dates in 2006. In 2013, the festival was reduced from a touring event to a single destination stop and remained that way through to its Dec. 31, 2018 finale in Inglewood, Calif.

See what bands have previously played Ozzfest over the years in the gallery below.