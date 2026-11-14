⚠️ Thanksgiving week hours for Loudoun parks & rec (Nov 25–27) Here’s how Loudoun County PRCS hours change for Wednesday, Nov. 25 – Friday, Nov. 27: PRCS administrative office: closes at noon Wed (11/25) ; back to normal Mon (11/30) .

closes at ; back to normal . Recreation centers: normal hours Wed & Fri ; Thanksgiving Day (Thu 11/26) open 5:00 a.m.–noon ; Kid Kare not offered .

normal hours ; open ; . Child care (rec & community centers): closes at noon Wed ; closed Thu–Fri .

closes at ; closed . Community centers: close at noon Wed ; closed Thu ; normal hours Fri .

close at ; closed ; normal hours . Round Hill Indoor Aquatic Center: normal Wed & Fri ; closed Thu .

normal ; . Senior centers: close at noon Wed ; closed Thu ; normal Fri . No bus transportation, lunch programs, or home-delivered meals Wed–Fri .

close at ; closed ; normal . No . Adult Day Centers: closed Wed–Fri ; normal Mon (11/30) .

closed ; normal . Franklin Park Arts Center: closes at noon Wed (evening rehearsal still on); closed Thu and for visiting hours Fri (but A Christmas Story performances run Fri–Sun ).

closes at (evening rehearsal still on); closed and for (but performances run ). Park offices & visitor/nature centers: close at noon Wed ; reopen Fri . Banshee Reeks closed Thu .

close at ; reopen . closed . Park grounds (trails, playgrounds, etc.) stay open dawn to dusk. Explore amenities at loudoun.gov/MyPRCS.

More Info: Thanksgiving Holiday Operating Hours for Loudoun C...