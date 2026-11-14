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Loudoun County
⚠️ Thanksgiving week hours for Loudoun parks & rec (Nov 25–27)
13 days ago
⚠️ Thanksgiving week hours for Loudoun parks & rec (Nov 25–27)
Here’s how Loudoun County PRCS hours change for Wednesday, Nov. 25 – Friday, Nov. 27:
- PRCS administrative office: closes at noon Wed (11/25); back to normal Mon (11/30).
- Recreation centers: normal hours Wed & Fri; Thanksgiving Day (Thu 11/26) open 5:00 a.m.–noon; Kid Kare not offered.
- Child care (rec & community centers): closes at noon Wed; closed Thu–Fri.
- Community centers: close at noon Wed; closed Thu; normal hours Fri.
- Round Hill Indoor Aquatic Center: normal Wed & Fri; closed Thu.
- Senior centers: close at noon Wed; closed Thu; normal Fri. No bus transportation, lunch programs, or home-delivered meals Wed–Fri.
- Adult Day Centers: closed Wed–Fri; normal Mon (11/30).
- Franklin Park Arts Center: closes at noon Wed (evening rehearsal still on); closed Thu and for visiting hours Fri (but A Christmas Story performances run Fri–Sun).
- Park offices & visitor/nature centers: close at noon Wed; reopen Fri. Banshee Reeks closed Thu.
- Park grounds (trails, playgrounds, etc.) stay open dawn to dusk.
Explore amenities at loudoun.gov/MyPRCS.
More Info: Thanksgiving Holiday Operating Hours for Loudoun C...
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