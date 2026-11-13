⚠️ Mapping & GIS office closed afternoon of Nov. 18

The Loudoun County Office of Mapping and Geographic Information will be closed to the public on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 12:30 – 5:00 p.m. for staff training.

During this time, no in-person services will be available.

The office will reopen for in-person services on Thursday, November 19, at 8:30 a.m. Any emails or messages sent during the closure will be answered after the office reopens.

If you need data, maps, or GIS help, try to visit before 12:30 p.m. on November 18 or wait until November 19. You can also find information online at loudoun.gov/mapping.