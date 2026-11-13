🚧 Share your input on Old Ox Road intersection changes

Loudoun County is holding an in-person design public hearing on proposed safety and traffic improvements at Old Ox Road/Douglas Court and Old Ox Road/Dulles Summit Court.

• When: Thursday, December 3, 2026, 6:00–7:30 p.m.

• Where: Sterling Library, Room B, 22330 S. Sterling Boulevard, Sterling

At the hearing, you’ll see the latest designs and can share comments that will go to the project team and the Board of Supervisors.

Key changes:

Old Ox & Douglas Court: Convert to right-in, right-out, left-in with a small raised island for right turns.

Convert to right-in, right-out, left-in with a small raised island for right turns. Old Ox & Dulles Summit Court: Wider curb ramps and median refuge, a marked crosswalk, and a curb extension to shorten the pedestrian crossing.

You can also review materials and submit comments online at loudoun.gov/IntersectionImprovements through December 17, 2026.

For disability accommodations or language help, contact Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure at 703-737-8624 or by email (3 business days’ notice requested).