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Loudoun County
📅 Online meeting on parks, trails & waterways – Nov 12
6 days ago
📅 Parks, Recreation & Open Space Board online meeting
The Parks, Recreation and Open Space Board, together with Loudoun’s Trails and Waterways Subcommittee, will hold an electronic meeting on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.
You can:
- Watch online: via Webex (link provided by the county)
- Listen by phone: call 1-844-992-4726 and enter Access Code: 2346 876 2383
- Give public comment: sign up in advance by sending an email by 5:00 p.m. on November 16, 2026
This is a chance to follow and comment on county discussions about parks, recreation, trails, and waterways in Loudoun County.
More Info: County Calendar • Parks, Recreation and Open Space...
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