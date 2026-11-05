📅 Online meeting on parks, trails & waterways – Nov 12

📅 Parks, Recreation & Open Space Board online meeting

The Parks, Recreation and Open Space Board, together with Loudoun’s Trails and Waterways Subcommittee, will hold an electronic meeting on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.

You can:

Watch online: via Webex (link provided by the county)

via (link provided by the county) Listen by phone: call 1-844-992-4726 and enter Access Code: 2346 876 2383

call and enter Give public comment: sign up in advance by sending an email by 5:00 p.m. on November 16, 2026

This is a chance to follow and comment on county discussions about parks, recreation, trails, and waterways in Loudoun County.