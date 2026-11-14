Loudonville’s campus dining scene is busy, and Siena University is hiring across the kitchen. If you like fast-paced food service with steady hours and benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: AVI Foodsystems

AVI Foodsystems Location: Loudonville, NY (Siena University)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000/year

Lead the whole culinary operation on campus: menu creation, food quality, staff hiring and training, and cost control. Good fit if you’ve run a busy kitchen before and want a stable, salaried role with full benefits.

Employer: AVI Foodsystems

AVI Foodsystems Location: Loudonville, NY (Siena University)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00/hour

Hands-on cooking role where you help lead the line, handle hot and cold prep, and keep the kitchen safe and clean. Great if you have a couple years of cooking experience and want steady campus hours plus benefits.

Employer: AVI Foodsystems

AVI Foodsystems Location: Loudonville, NY (Siena University)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00/hour

Day-to-day cooking and prep: grilling, sautéing, frying, and plating for students and staff. Good step if you’ve got at least 2 years in a kitchen and want a reliable, year-round position with health benefits and paid time off.

Employer: AVI Foodsystems

AVI Foodsystems Location: Loudonville, NY (Siena University)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00/hour

Behind-the-scenes role handling deliveries, stocking, and inventory, plus helping on the floor as needed. Ideal if you’re organized, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like keeping a kitchen running smoothly.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.