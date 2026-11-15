Here are some free items your neighbors in Loudon are offering up, especially around Tellico Village. If you’ve got a truck or a friend with one, this is a good week to use it.

Item: Large set of moving boxes, including a large flat screen TV box and more

Details:

Mix of boxes, including one sized for a big TV

All boxes are free, but you need to take them all

Great for anyone moving or needing storage

Location: Out front at 211 Chogi Ln., Toqua Coves, Tellico Village, Loudon, TN

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black metal triple bunk bed with three sleeping levels

Condition: Described as sturdy metal frame; includes 2 mattresses

Details:

Three levels for sleeping (triple bunk style)

Comes with two mattresses (exact sizes not listed)

Good for a kids’ room, guest space, or a camp-style setup

Location: Tellico Village, Loudon, TN

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Comfortaire/Sleep Number king size split-top mattress

Condition: One air chamber has a small leak (described as repairable); otherwise good condition

Details:

King size, split-top style mattress

Adjustable air mattress type (Comfortaire/Sleep Number style)

Best for someone comfortable doing a small repair on the air chamber

Location: Tellico Village, Loudon, TN

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Modern glass coffee table with metal frame

Condition: Described as modern and sturdy

Details:

Size: 48" length x 24" depth x 20" high

Glass top with a strong metal frame

Seller notes it’s perfect for a living room

Location: Tellico Village, Loudon, TN

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Loudon tend to go fast, especially furniture and moving supplies. If something catches your eye, click through and message the poster or head to the pickup spot as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.