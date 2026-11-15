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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Loudon Right Now
Here are some free items your neighbors in Loudon are offering up, especially around Tellico Village. If you’ve got a truck or a friend with one, this is a good week to use it.
FREE MOVING BOXES
Item: Large set of moving boxes, including a large flat screen TV box and more
Details:
- Mix of boxes, including one sized for a big TV
- All boxes are free, but you need to take them all
- Great for anyone moving or needing storage
Location: Out front at 211 Chogi Ln., Toqua Coves, Tellico Village, Loudon, TN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Black Metal Triple Bunk Bed double..
Item: Black metal triple bunk bed with three sleeping levels
Condition: Described as sturdy metal frame; includes 2 mattresses
Details:
- Three levels for sleeping (triple bunk style)
- Comes with two mattresses (exact sizes not listed)
- Good for a kids’ room, guest space, or a camp-style setup
Location: Tellico Village, Loudon, TN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Comfortaire/Sleep Number King Size Split-Top Mattress
Item: Comfortaire/Sleep Number king size split-top mattress
Condition: One air chamber has a small leak (described as repairable); otherwise good condition
Details:
- King size, split-top style mattress
- Adjustable air mattress type (Comfortaire/Sleep Number style)
- Best for someone comfortable doing a small repair on the air chamber
Location: Tellico Village, Loudon, TN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Glass Coffee Table with Metal Frame
Item: Modern glass coffee table with metal frame
Condition: Described as modern and sturdy
Details:
- Size: 48" length x 24" depth x 20" high
- Glass top with a strong metal frame
- Seller notes it’s perfect for a living room
Location: Tellico Village, Loudon, TN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Loudon tend to go fast, especially furniture and moving supplies. If something catches your eye, click through and message the poster or head to the pickup spot as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.