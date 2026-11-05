undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Loudon
📅 New Villagers Christmas Tree Lighting – Nov 30, 2026
6 days ago
📅 New Villagers Christmas Tree Lighting in Tellico Village
Join other New Villagers for a Christmas Tree Lighting at the Tellico Village Welcome Center, 202 Chota Road, Loudon, TN 37774.
- Date: Monday, November 30, 2026
- Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Location: Tellico Village Welcome Center, 202 Chota Road, Loudon, TN 37774
- Category: New Villagers
- Phone: 888-287-0676
If you’re new to Tellico Village or part of the New Villagers group, this is a chance to enjoy a holiday tree lighting and meet neighbors. For any questions or extra details, you can call 888-287-0676.
More Info: NV Christmas Tree Lighting
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.