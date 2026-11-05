📅 New Villagers Christmas Tree Lighting – Nov 30, 2026

📅 New Villagers Christmas Tree Lighting in Tellico Village

Join other New Villagers for a Christmas Tree Lighting at the Tellico Village Welcome Center, 202 Chota Road, Loudon, TN 37774.

Date: Monday, November 30, 2026

Monday, Time: 6:00 PM EST

Location: Tellico Village Welcome Center , 202 Chota Road, Loudon, TN 37774

, 202 Chota Road, Loudon, TN 37774 Category: New Villagers

New Villagers Phone: 888-287-0676

If you’re new to Tellico Village or part of the New Villagers group, this is a chance to enjoy a holiday tree lighting and meet neighbors. For any questions or extra details, you can call 888-287-0676.