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📅 New Villagers Christmas Tree Lighting – Nov 30, 2026

6 days ago
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📅 New Villagers Christmas Tree Lighting in Tellico Village

Join other New Villagers for a Christmas Tree Lighting at the Tellico Village Welcome Center, 202 Chota Road, Loudon, TN 37774.

  • Date: Monday, November 30, 2026
  • Time: 6:00 PM EST
  • Location: Tellico Village Welcome Center, 202 Chota Road, Loudon, TN 37774
  • Category: New Villagers
  • Phone: 888-287-0676

If you’re new to Tellico Village or part of the New Villagers group, this is a chance to enjoy a holiday tree lighting and meet neighbors. For any questions or extra details, you can call 888-287-0676.

More Info: NV Christmas Tree Lighting

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