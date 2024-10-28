Tribulation's Sub Rosa In Æternum is the perfect goth rock digestif to wrap up spooky season

If you slipped into a coma during Feliciano López and Gilles Müller’s 264-minute match at the 2009 Australian Open, we’re glad you’re back. We have important news. You remember Tribulation, right? The Swedish death metallers who released their debut, The Horror , on the same day as that tennis showdown? They’re basically Fields Of The Nephilim now.

Unbelievable, yeah. Like, imagine if Morbid Angel went industria- another conversation for another time. Point is, shit happens, people change. The quartet mutated across five albums, pinching influence from The Cure, Ozzy Osbourne , Sisters Of Mercy, Watain – liberally, uniquely, tied in a lacy bow by Johannes Andersson’s one-note death-grunts. Then Jonathan Hultén, one of Tribulation’s core songwriters, left.

Sub Rosa In Æternum doesn’t flounder from Jonathan-less-ness. It flourishes. Three of these songs swaddle themselves in Tribulation’s usual wardrobe, unspooling twin-lead harmonies, grotty screaming, jaunty rhythms and piano. The other six will split people like that poor fella in Bone Tomahawk .

Much of Sub Rosa... , while parading the band’s analogue flavour of melancholy, is straight-up goth rock, post-punk, music to imbibe bedecked in a ruff and cape. Murder In Red is the obvious culprit: a drum machine dirge-cum-banger-most-baroque, snare snapping like a neck, vibes so spooky they namedrop a Dario Argento movie. The music’s a fresh lick of skin on old bones, a velveteen coffin to house Johannes’s newfound singing.

And it’s delicious. He slinks through Drink The Love Of God cooler than James Dean frozen in carbonite, riding the key-change with a wink; he does wistful Nick Cave on Reaping Song , riposting Oscar Leander’s militaristic percussion. Backed by new guitarist Joseph Tholl’s wilting vocals, Johannes embodies that Danzig truism: fuckin’ attitude. Game, set, bat.

Sub Rosa In Æternum is out this Friday, November 1, via Century Media