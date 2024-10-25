Open in App
    Mastodon join stacked Bloodstock 2025 lineup

    By Merlin Alderslade,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPzMV_0wLRX7rQ00

    Atlanta riff monsters Mastodon are the latest band to be added to the already stacked Bloodstock 2025 lineup, having been confirmed as special guests on the Ronnie James Dio stage for the Sunday. It means the four-piece will play right before Sunday night headliners Gojira , making for a pretty blockbuster end to the weekend.

    As well as Gojira and Mastodon, Bloodstock 2025 will feature Friday night headliner Trivium and Saturday night headliner Machine Head , not to mention the likes of Emperor, Ministry, Fear Factory, Lacuna Coil, Orange Goblin, Creeper, Heriot, Kublai Khan, the Black Dahlia Murder, Static-X, 3 Inches Of Blood, Obituary, Paleface Swiss, Warbringer, August Burns Red  and many, many more.

    The festival has also revealed that additional weekend tickets are being made available following an initial sell-out, with a new camping area being secured and opened up for 2025's festival. The new batch of weekend tickets will go on sale via the official Bloodstock website at 9am on Tuesday November 5, with day tickets set to follow some time in the near future. Please head to the Bloodstock site for specific details on how the new weekend tickets will work, as it will involve specific wristbands, though the tickets themselves are priced the same as usual for this year's event.

    Bloodstock Open Air 2025 takes place August 7-10 at the festival's historic home of Catton Hall in Derbyshire.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ErVrL_0wLRX7rQ00

    (Image credit: Bloodstock)

