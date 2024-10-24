Open in App
    Megan Thee Stallion says Spiritbox will appear on her new album this week

    By Matt Mills,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHf3Z_0wJuuKei00

    Spiritbox will appear on Megan Thee Stallion’s new album this week.

    The rapper made the revelation via Instagram on Wednesday (October 23), when she shared the tracklisting of the upcoming Megan: Act II , to be released this Friday, October 25. The eighth song, TYG , is listed as having a Spiritbox feature.

    The collaboration will be the second time Stallion and Spiritbox have teamed up. In November 2023, the progressive metalcore band released an official remix of Stallion’s track Cobra . When the song came out, frontwoman Courtney LaPlante wrote on Instagram: “Thank you Megan for allowing us the opportunity to collaborate on your already iconic new song Cobra . I am beyond grateful to you.”

    Guitarist Mike Stringer added: “Thank you to Megan for trusting us to mash up both of our worlds. Nothing but respect, and gratitude. It’s an absolute honour.”

    Spiritbox are currently touring North America as a support act for nu metal pioneers Korn . They released their new EP, The Fear Of Fear , last year and seem to be gearing up for their long-anticipated second album. The band released the single Soft Spine last month and, back in January, shared a photo of themselves in the studio with ex- Bring Me The Horizon member/producer Jordan Fish.

    The band will play a European tour at the start of 2025, supported by Periphery and Stray From The Path. The run will see Spiritbox play their largest-ever London show when they headline the 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace . See dates and details below.

    Megan: Act II will be Stallion’s fourth studio album and the followup to Megan , released in June. As well as Spiritbox, the album will feature RM of K-pop boy band BTS, plus Flo Milli, Twice and Yuki Chiba. Its lead single, Neva Play , dropped last month.

    Spiritbox 2025 European tour dates:

    Feb 13: London Alexandra Palace, UK
    Feb 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
    Feb 16: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands
    Feb 18: Paris L’Olympia, France
    Feb 19: Cologne Palladium, Germany
    Feb 20: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany
    Feb 22: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
    Feb 23: Hamburg Freiheit 36, Germany

