    Listen to Korn frontman Jonathan Davis' collaboration with his son Nathan on the gnarly new track Dark Fantasy

    By Liz Scarlett,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qptTA_0wFSMxcl00

    Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has teamed up with his son Nathan to release a gnarly new track titled Dark Fantasy.

    29-year-old musician Nathan, who releases electronic music under Hi I'm Ghost, shared the track on Instagram on October 18 with the accompanying caption: "Hi it's my birthday :) and for my birthday I want you to stream dad & son dubstep 100 times."

    Sharing the track onto his own account, Jonathan wrote via his stories that he "had so much fun making this song with my son."

    Dark Fantasy begins with a disturbing sound bite of a child crying followed by an eerie melody sung by Jonathan against a discordant industrial beat. Heading off into Korn territory, scathing nu metal guitar riffs join for the pre-chorus and later verses, with heavy-hitting dub-step breakdowns dispersed in-between.

    Listen to Dark Fantasy below:

    Earlier this month, Korn performed a special show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on October 5, in celebration of their 30th anniversary. The once-in-a-lifetime performance saw support from Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended.

    On September 12, they kicked off their autumn/winter North American tour with a show at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida. The nu metal legends will continue the trek tonight (October 21) in San Antonio, and later wrap up with a final performance on December 8 at Good Things Festival in Australia.

