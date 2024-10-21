Open in App
    • Louder

    Jeff Lynne's ELO announce final ever show

    By Fraser Lewry,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYsm6_0wFJnVvT00

    Jeff Lynne's ELO have announced their final ever performance. The band, who are currently on the US leg of their Over And Out tour, will play for the last time in London's Hyde Park on July 13 next year as part of the annual BST series of outdoor shows.

    “My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014”, says Lynne. “It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘we’re gonna do it One More Time!'”

    Tickets will go on general sale at 9am local time on Friday, October 25. Details of support acts have not yet been announced.

    “Jeff Lynne’s ELO are loved the world over," says Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents. "The live shows are nothing short of extraordinary and a testament to the incredible catalogue of hits we've enjoyed for over 50 years. Hosting their final performance at BST Hyde Park is a true honour, especially 30 years after their first festival show in the same park. We’re excited to be part of this special moment in music history.”

    Jeff Lynne began the original Electric Light Orchestra alongside Roy Wood and Bev Bevan in 1970. The first show was at the Greyhound pub in south London on April 16, 1972. Lynne wound the band up in 1986 and revived them in 2000, before returning to the stage with a full band as Jeff Lynne's ELO at Hyde Park in 2014, a show that sold out in 15 minutes.

    "I suppose I was thinking along the lines of: 'I’ve done it all now. Where can I go from here?'" Lynne told Classic Rock in 2020 . "I’ve been in the Wilburys and I’ve produced The Beatles . I might as well do bleedin’ ELO again.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzOA8_0wFJnVvT00

    (Image credit: AEG/Live Nation)
