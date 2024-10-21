Limp Bizkit announce 2025 UK and Ireland tour

Nu metal pimp daddies Limp Bizkit have announced a UK tour that will take place next Spring. The tour, the latest leg of their ongoing 'Loserville' trek, will take in dates in Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester before wrapping up with a blockbuster show at London's Wembley Arena on March 16,

Support on the tour will come from prolific dark trap rapper BONES, genre-hopping nu gen forerunner Ecca Vandal, propulsive synthwave artist N8NOFACE, punk singer-songwriter Karen Dió and Texas rapper Riff Raff.

See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 25, at 9am from LiveNation.co.uk .

The tour continues Bizkit's surprisingly regular appearances in the UK in recent years, having played Download Festival , Belsonic Festival and the Margate Summer Series on these shores this year, two summer dates in London and Halifax in August 2023 and a trio of UK dates just four months prior to that.

Reviewing Limp Bizkit's Download set this year, Metal Hammer 's Stephen Hill wrote: "The nu metal legends still lean on an evergreen set of undeniable bangers like Break Stuff, My Generation, Rollin’ and My Way, all of which inspire mass sing-a-longs from the barrier to the back of the field; they have the groove and the catchiness to dominate and delight any stage on the planet, guitarist Wes Borland still dresses like a hard rock Grace Jones and Durst can still hold 80,000 people in the palm of his hand with total ease."

March 8: Glasgow OVO Hydro

March 11: Dublin 3Arena

March 13: Birmingham BP Pulse LIVE

March 15: Manchester AO Arena

March 16: London OVO Arena Wembley

