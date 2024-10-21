Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Louder

    Limp Bizkit announce 2025 UK and Ireland tour

    By Merlin Alderslade,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298rPu_0wFJdKFS00

    Nu metal pimp daddies Limp Bizkit have announced a UK tour that will take place next Spring. The tour, the latest leg of their ongoing 'Loserville' trek, will take in dates in Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester before wrapping up with a blockbuster show at London's Wembley Arena on March 16,

    Support on the tour will come from prolific dark trap rapper BONES, genre-hopping nu gen forerunner Ecca Vandal, propulsive synthwave artist N8NOFACE, punk singer-songwriter Karen Dió and Texas rapper Riff Raff.

    See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 25, at 9am from LiveNation.co.uk .

    The tour continues Bizkit's surprisingly regular appearances in the UK in recent years, having played Download Festival , Belsonic Festival and the Margate Summer Series on these shores this year, two summer dates in London and Halifax in August 2023 and a trio of UK dates just four months prior to that.

    Reviewing Limp Bizkit's Download set this year, Metal Hammer 's Stephen Hill wrote: "The nu metal legends still lean on an evergreen set of undeniable bangers like Break Stuff, My Generation, Rollin’ and My Way, all of which inspire mass sing-a-longs from the barrier to the back of the field; they have the groove and the catchiness to dominate and delight any stage on the planet, guitarist Wes Borland still dresses like a hard rock Grace Jones and Durst can still hold 80,000 people in the palm of his hand with total ease."

    Limp Bizkit Loserville UK dates 2025

    March 8: Glasgow OVO Hydro
    March 11: Dublin 3Arena
    March 13: Birmingham BP Pulse LIVE
    March 15: Manchester AO Arena
    March 16: London OVO Arena Wembley

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0NnF_0wFJdKFS00

    (Image credit: Live Nation)
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Arch Enemy release new single Liars & Thieves, following debut during UK tour
    Louder5 days ago
    Colourful UK proggers Henge share video for new single Ascending
    Louder6 days ago
    Watch Jordan Fish (ex-Bring Me The Horizon) join House Of Protection at debut UK show last night
    Louder6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Also Eden announce November live dates
    Louder6 days ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    How At The Gates saved death metal with their mid-90s masterpiece Slaughter Of The Soul
    Louder4 days ago
    The Jesus And Mary Chain's Jim Reid on the life-changing impact of Joy Division
    Louder6 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Get your bids in NOW for a chance to own ultra-rare, signed items from Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Black Sabbath and more in the Heavy Metal Truants' Monster charity auction
    Louder6 days ago
    With a Monty Python quote as their motto, Jadis somehow keep delivering the goods
    Louder6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Black Friday CD deals: How you can grab a brilliant box set for less
    Louder2 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    "Your soul is pulled into the underworld!" Swedish songwriter Jonathan Hultén returns with mesmeric video for new single Afterlife
    Louder3 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato21 hours ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Carnival Games, Face Painting & More: Halloween Celebration in Hanover Promises "Fang-Tastic" Time
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Sammy Hagar on trash-talking Foreigner, the band that never gave him an audition
    Louder1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    The mysterious story of the unknown band who let Jimi Hendrix stay on their sofa
    Louder3 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy