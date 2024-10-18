Open in App
    Indian nu metal sensations Bloodywood release thumping new single Nu Dehli

    By Merlin Alderslade,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1aJd_0wCKJrQp00

    Rising New Delhi metallers Bloodywood have unleashed an absolute worldie of a new single to celebrate signing to a new record label and confirming an upcoming European and UK tour. The track, titled Nu Delhi , is another slice of Indian nu metal fury and, as the title suggests, is directly inspired by the band's hometown.

    " Nu Delhi is our love letter to New Delhi, the city that raised us, where we grew up dreaming of doing exactly what we are now," they explain. "It’s a city of vibrant chaos, filled with love yet quick to set you straight if you overstep. It’s not just a city, it’s a game of chess."

    Bloodywood will officially sail into their next chapter with Fearless Records, marking the end of an era in terms of the way they've released music so far. Their last album, 2022's Rakshak , was self-released. "We’ve always been DIY to the core, figuring things out ourselves rather than relying on others," they say. "The success we achieved with Rakshak , all on our own showed us what we’re capable of. But now, we’re ready for the next chapter. Now we wanted to see what a label could bring to the table. We wanted a partner who’s as passionate and committed to our music as we are. We found that partner in Fearless Records, and we’re excited to kick off this collaboration with the release of our first single from the new album."

    Finally, Bloodywood have also announced that they will return to the UK and Europe next year for the 'Return Of The Singh' tour.

    "Our very first tour back in 2019 kicked off in Europe, and we've always felt an incredible amount of support from both Europe and the UK," the band note. "It’s like a second home to us. We're thrilled to be back, bringing intense riffs, hard-hitting beats, and a ton of new material, along with the classic Bloodywood energy you know and love."

    See the video for new single Nu Delhi below, and the full list of Bloodywood tour dates for 2025 just below that.

    Bloodywood UK and European tour dates 2025

    21.02.25 - Amager Bio, Copenhagen - Denmark
    23.02.25 - John Dee, Oslo - Norway
    24.02.25 - Debaser, Stockholm - Sweden
    25.02.25 - Plan B, Malmo - Sweden
    27.02.25 - Proxima, Warsaw - Poland
    28.02.25 - Huxleys, Berlin - Germany
    02.03.25 - Docks, Hamburg - Germany
    03.03.25 - Melkweg, Amsterdam - Netherlands
    05.03.25 - Trix, Antwerp - Belgium
    06.03.25 - Live Music Hall, Cologne - Germany
    07.03.25 - Batschkapp, Frankfurt - Germany
    08.03.25 - Longhorn, Stuttgart - Germany
    09.03.25 - Täubchenthal, Leipzig - Germany
    11.03.25 - Roxy, Prague - Czech Republic
    12.03.25 - Backstage Werk, Munich - Germany
    14.02.25 - Gasometer, Vienna - Austria
    15.03.25 - Legend Club, Milan - Italy
    16.03.25 - Complex 457, Zurich - Switzerland
    17.03.25 - La Rayon, Lyon - France
    19.03.25 - Bataclan, Paris - France
    20.03.25 - L'aeronef, Lille - France
    22.03.25 - O2 Institute, Birmingham - UK
    23.03.25 - SWG3, Glasgow - UK
    25.03.25 - O2 Ritz, Manchester - UK
    26.03.25 - O2 Academy, Bristol - UK
    27.03.25 - O2 Kentish Town Forum, London - UK

