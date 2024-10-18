Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Louder

    Order your limited edition Von Hertzen Brothers x Prog bundle – featuring a signed lyric sheet and art print!

    By Jerry Ewing,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsqs7_0wCD9r2N00

    We've teamed up with Finnish prog trio Von Hertzen Brothers to celebrate the release of their terrific new album In Murmuration , to bring you this special, limited edition bundle version of Prog that you can’t get anywhere else in the world!

    This unique bundle features a bespoke Von Hertzen Brothers front cover exclusive to this edition of Prog and also comes with a lyric sheet for Snowstorm from the new album signed individually by Mikko, Kie and Jonne and a special art print designed and signed by The Walking Dead creator Charlie Adlard, who has created artwork for every song on the album for the band.

    There are only 200 bundles available worldwide, and you can only order yours here. Get your copy before they’re gone forever !

    Inside the new issue of Prog , Mikko explains how the band first met Adlard when they won an Award for Flowers And Rust at the 2013 Progressive Music Awards.

    “Charlie came to congratulate us, I talked to him quite a bit, we were already thinking then it would be so fun to do something together.”

    “I feel like the band’s music has stayed very original,” he adds of the band’s latest album. “It doesn’t sound like anything else on this planet, at least that I have come across.”

    Also in the issue, we explore the story behind Kate Bush ’s stunning 1978 debut album The Kick Inside ; Genesis mainstay Tony Banks discusses his work in the classical world and reveals where he keeps his Prog God Award; Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera looks back on over 50 years of making music in The Prog Interview , Barclay James Harvest talk about their new orchestral live album and reveal a few secrets about their upcoming new studio album and Opeth take us inside the world of their new The Last Will & Testament album.

    Order your exclusive Von Hertzen Brothers bundle here and have it delivered straight to your door .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    "Your soul is pulled into the underworld!" Swedish songwriter Jonathan Hultén returns with mesmeric video for new single Afterlife
    Louder1 day ago
    Exploring Birdsong share punchy video for anthemic new single Weight In Gold
    Louder2 days ago
    Kate Bush graces the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!
    Louder2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    White Willow's fourth album Storm Season to be remastered and reissued in December
    Louder1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    The mysterious story of the unknown band who let Jimi Hendrix stay on their sofa
    Louder12 hours ago
    Kerry King names the hardest Slayer song to play on guitar
    Louder14 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    “They’ve dialed back abrasiveness in favour of a smoother sound”: Swallow The Sun’s Shining
    Louder2 days ago
    Interpol frontman Paul Banks on what fans can expect from the band’s upcoming Antics tour
    Louder14 hours ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA5 hours ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Ozzy Osbourne has made his Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame acceptance speech and it was delightfully short
    Louder16 hours ago
    DJ Shadow on being miffed at all the trip-hop copycats who followed in his wake
    Louder1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 hours ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen15 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy