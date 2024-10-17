Mariah Carey hopes the secret grunge album she recorded in the 90s will be released one day

Legendary pop icon Mariah Carey has revealed that she is still hoping to release the infamous secret grunge album that she recorded in the mid-90s.

In September 2020, the Queen Of Christmas revealed that she had written and recorded the record, titled Someone's Ugly Daughter , during sessions for her 1995 album Daydream , Tweeting: "Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making [1995 album] Daydream. Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days."

Now, Carey has confirmed that she still hopes to release the album at some point. “I’m so mad I haven’t done that yet," she tells the Las Culturistas podcast, adding: "It’s a good album. OK, you will hear it. I was getting life from that, seriously. It was jokes, as well. They’re everlasting."

When Las Culturistas host Matt Rogers suggests Carey could pull a punk rock manoeuvre and release the album via Garage Band, Carey replies: "I could do that."

Expanding on the reasons she decided to record the album in her 2020 autobiography The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, the singer explained: “I’d bring my little alt-rock song to the band and hum a silly guitar riff. They would pick it up and we would record it immediately. It was irreverent, raw, and urgent, and the band got into it. I actually started to love some of the songs. I would fully commit to my character.

“I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time. You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every move I made was so calculated and manicured.

"I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery," she added, "but I also wanted to laugh. I totally looked forward to doing my alter-ego band sessions after Daydream each night."

