Poppy shows her genre-smashing range with two new singles, Crystallized and The Cost Of Giving Up

Nu gen enigma and current Metal Hammer cover star Poppy has released two new, genre-smashing singles.

The singer/songwriter has put out the heavy metal track The Cost Of Giving Up along with the bubblier pop piece Crystallized . Hear both songs below. The tracks are taken from the upcoming album Negative Spaces , set to drop on November 15 via Sumerian.

Poppy makes her debut on the cover of Metal Hammer with the magazine’s new issue. Inside is an in-depth interview all about Negative Spaces , as well as Poppy’s progression from social media upstart to lauded, eclectic phenomenon.

(Image credit: Future (Jen Rosenstein))

“I get bored rather quickly, so I have to cater to my own attention span,” the musician explains. “I think there’s always going to be resistance from other sides when a big movement happens, but somebody has to be there to do it first and push all those people out of the way. The ones that are like the ‘squeaky wheels’.”

Poppy has previously released two singles from Negative Spaces : They’re All Around Us and New Way Out . The album is produced by ex- Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish and features songwriting from Stephen Harrison, formerly of The Chariot and Fever 333 and currently playing in House Of Protection .

Last week, Poppy released her own twisted comedy series , Improbably Poppy . The six-episode show is now streaming on Veeps, with the first episode available for free. Poppy describes the programme as “a show where we’ll learn, listen, live, laugh, love and probably, a few of us will die”.

Poppy recently performed at Aftershock festival in San Bernardino, California, and Metal Hammer awarded the show a 3.5-star review . Journalist Joe Daly wrote: “Her fearless blending of metal, pop, and electronic elements not only earns her a rightful place here, but also serves as a bridge for fans of all styles – whether they’re here for the thrash icons, hardcore heroes, or alt-rock mainstays.”