Elbow announce Summer 2025 live dates

Elbow have announced a run of outdoor shows from Summer 2025. The band, who played arena shows earlier this year in support of their tenth studio album Audio Vertigo , will perform seven outdoor shows across England and Wales in June and July.

“We are returning to venues we’ve really loved for summer ‘25 and also visiting some towns and cities that we haven’t been to for a while," explains singer Guy Garvey. "There’s nothing like settling in for the evening with old friends."

The run of dates will see the band return to Castlefield Bowl in their hometown of Manchester alongside shows in a variety of iconic venues including a Royal palace, a Norman castle and one of the UK’s best-loved and most visited nature reserves, ending with a headline festival appearance in the North East.

Elbow will be supported at different venues by psych outfit The Coral, the folk artists Eliza Carthy & The Restitution and Billie Marten and The Slow Readers Club.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday October 18. You can see all the dates and ticket details below.

Jun 13: Cardiff Castle (with The Coral and Billie Marten)

Jun 19: Westonbirt Arboretum (with The Coral and Billie Marten)

Jun 20: London, Hampton Court Palace

Jul 2: Manchester Castlefield Bowl (with The Slow Readers Club)

Jul 3: York Museum Gardens ( with Billie Marten and Eliza Carthy & The Restitution)

Jul 6: Warwick St Nicholas Park

Jul 12: Tynemouth, Priory and Castle

Get tickets .