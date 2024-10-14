Open in App
    Kerry King would like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to play him in a movie

    By Merlin Alderslade,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNwdJ_0w5w4P8n00

    Thrash metal legend Kerry King has named the two action movie icons he'd like to see play him in a movie should his story ever make it to the big screen - and one of his choices is a WWE legend who made waves at this year's Wrestlemania.

    Answering fan questions in the latest issue of Metal Hammer , King - who appeared at Aftershock festival this past weekend with a reunited Slayer - is asked who would play him in a biopic of his life.

    “The only one that loosely fits the description is Vin Diesel," he says. "If you go down that road you might also say The Rock, but I’m not nearly that giant! That would be awesome, though – I’ll say The Rock, because I like a lot of the stuff he’s in.”

    Elsewhere, King is asked when the last time he had a 'day job' was, and what he was doing at the time.

    “I think I was, like, 17 or 18," he recalls. "I think it was a pet store – it was actually around ’88 or ’89 and I didn’t need the job, but when Slayer weren’t working I’d go pull a shift there. The last job I had to work was when I was at my parents’, at a mini-golf place, believe it or not. They’d get me in to clean out the holes that were flooded, fixing pinball games... any odd job I could fake my way through.”

    It's been a busy year for King, with both his first solo album, From Hell I Rise , releasing back in May, as well as the unexpected return of Slayer for a small handful of festival dates over the summer. It is uncertain whether Slayer's comeback will continue into next year.

    Read more from Kerry King's fan Q+A in the new Metal Hammer , out now.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkDs7_0w5w4P8n00

    (Image credit: Future (Jen Rosenstein))
