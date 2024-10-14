Louder
Kerry King would like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to play him in a movie
By Merlin Alderslade,2 days ago
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louder9 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
Louder4 days ago
Louder3 days ago
Louder4 days ago
Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee expected to recover after being shot multiple times in Las Vegas
Louder1 day ago
Louder6 days ago
Kristen Brady1 day ago
Louder5 days ago
Bryce Gruber7 days ago
Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
Louder2 days ago
M Henderson12 days ago
Louder6 days ago
Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
Louder3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
Louder12 hours ago
Ice Nine Kills share the hideously disgusting music video for A Work Of Art, lifted from the Terrifier 3 soundtrack
Louder5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
Alameda Post18 days ago
Alameda Post4 days ago
Louder1 day ago
System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian ditches quirky nu metal for incendiary deathcore with Seven Hours After Violet
Louder6 days ago
Dianna Carney16 days ago
Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0